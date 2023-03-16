Man positive for H3N2 virus dies in Maharashtra

MAHARASHTRA: A 73-year-old man with comorbidities, who had also tested positive for the H3N2 virus, died on Thursday in a civic-run hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad industrial town in Pune district of Maharashtra, health officials from the local municipal corporation said. The patient was admitted to the civic-run hospital on March 7, said the officials from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

The elderly person had other comorbidities along with the H3N2 virus, they said.

"The man was already suffering from asthma, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and atrial fibrillation (an irregular rapid heart rate that commonly causes poor blood flow). Two days ago, he tested positive for H3N2 (subtype of seasonal influenza)," Dr Laxman Gophane, Medical Officer at PCMC, said.

Comorbidity occurs when a person has more than one disease or health condition at the same time. Dr Gophane said four patients within PCMC limits have so far tested positive for H3N2. They do not have any health complications and are taking treatment at home.

He appealed to citizens not to panic and consult doctors if they show symptoms of the H3N2 influenza.

"The H3N2 has basic (flu) symptoms and necessary medicines like Tamiflu (an antiviral medication used to treat influenza A and B) are available with us. If symptoms like fever, cough and cold occur, people should not ignore them. They should approach hospitals and take medication under the guidance of medical practitioners. There is no need to panic," said the medical officer.

On Wednesday, the Maharashtra government said a 74-year-old man died of the H3N2 sub-type, while a medical student succumbed to a mixed infection caused by coronavirus and H3N2.

Seasonal influenza is an acute respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses which circulate in all parts of the world.