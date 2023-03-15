LS adjourned amid protests; Minister says Rahul insulted Speaker

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha on Wednesday was adjourned for the day till Thursday amid chaotic protests by both treasury benches and the opposition members.

As soon as the Lower House reassembled at 2 p.m., treasury members started raising slogans, seeking apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on democracy during a speech in London last week.

The opposition members led by the Congress, stormed into the well of the House with placards, seeking a probe by a joint Parliamentary committee (JPC) in the Adani matter.

Parliamentary affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that Rahul Gandhi through his comments on members not allowed to speak in Parliament, has insulted the Speaker directly.

He said that even the Indian diaspora from several countries has criticised Rahul Gandhi's comments that democracy is threatened in India.

"Rahul Gandhi has cast aspersions on India. He has insulted the country. It is the height of insult as he has blamed the Speaker by saying that members' mikes are switched off when they try to speak," Joshi said.

Trinamool Congress, which had earlier skipped the opposition parties' meeting earlier in the day, and had said that it would raise its own issues in Parliament, also lent passive support to protests by the Congress.

Tinamool members were seen standing near their seats as were members from the Samajwadi Party, BSP, JD(U), Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) and NCP, during the protests by the Congress members.

Amid continuous bedlam, Bhartruhari Mahtab, who was in the Chair, adjourned the House till Thursday.

This is the third day in a row when the Lok Sabha has failed to transact any business owing to protests.