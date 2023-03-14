National

Surekha becomes first woman loco pilot of Vande Bharat Express train

Yadav now runs the Vande Bharat on the Mumbai-Pune-Solapur route.
NEW DELHI: Making history, Surekha Yadav became the first woman loco pilot of the Vande Bharat Express train. Sharing her news on Twitter, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw yesterday said, Vande Bharat "powered by Nari Shakti."

Vande Bharat express was started in 2019. The first Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off on New Delhi-Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route. Last February also, Prime Minister Narendra flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)- Solapur.

