National

Sonia Gandhi arrives in Parliament on second day of Budget Session

On Monday, the second leg of the Budget session of Parliament resumed after a month-long break. The Parliament was adjourned till 2 pm shortly after it reconvened this morning.
Sonia Gandhi arrives in Parliament
Sonia Gandhi arrives in ParliamentANI
ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress MP and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday arrived in Parliament on the second day of the second part of the Budget session.

On Monday, the second leg of the Budget session of Parliament resumed after a month-long break. The Parliament was adjourned till 2 pm shortly after it reconvened this morning.

There was a ruckus by the Opposition after Leader of the House Piyush Goyal sought an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his statement in London.
The second leg of the ongoing Budget Session will continue till April 6.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Rahul Gandhi
Congress
Piyush Goyal
Budget Session
Parliament
Sonia gandhi

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in