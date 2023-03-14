CBI questions WB police officer in coal scam case

KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned the Inspector-in-Charge (IC) of Birbhum's Suri police station Mohammad Ali in Kolkata on Tuesday in connection with the alleged coal scam probe.

According to CBI sources, Mohammad Ali has been summoned on charges of receiving protection money from Anup Majhi alias Lala, one of the key accused in the coal scam.

Central agencies have been conducting continuous operations against the alleged coal scam in West Bengal. This is not the first time a police officer was questioned.

Several police officials including IPS officers were questioned in the past in the ongoing probe into the alleged coal smuggling case.

Earlier, the CBI had interrogated Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Banerjee and sister-in-law Maneka Gambhir in the coal scam.

The agency also interrogated Gambhir's husband and father-in-law in connection with the coal scam.