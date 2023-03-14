AP: MLC polls end, highest voter turnout in local authorities seats

All the three local authorities’ constituencies – Srikakulam, West Godavari and Kurnool – have registered more than 95 percent polling with West Godavari recording the highest at 98.46 percent.

Likewise, graduates' constituencies in Srikakulam – Vizianagaram – Visakhapatnam have recorded a polling percentage of 60 while it is 65 percent in Prakasam – Nellore – Chittoor for the same constituencies.

Similarly, Kadapa – Anantapur – Kurnool graduates constituencies have recorded a polling percentage of 66 percent while the same districts under the category of teachers’ constituencies have seen a polling percentage of 89 percent.

While Prakasam – Nellore – Chittoor teachers’ constituencies registered a polling percentage of 85 percent.

A little over 10 lakh graduates were eligible to vote in the graduates' polls, 55,842 voters in the two teachers' constituencies and 3,059 in the local authorities’ polls.

Counting for the MLC elections has been scheduled on Thursday.