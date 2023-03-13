Rahul insulted India in London, should apologise: Rajnath in LS

NEW DELHI: Slamming Rahul Gandhi for "insulting India in London," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday demanded in Lok Sabha that the Congress leader should be asked to "apologise before the House."

"Rahul Gandhi, who is a member of this House, insulted India in London. I demand that his statements should be condemned by all members of this House and he should be asked to apologise before the House," Singh said in the lower house of the Parliament.

During interaction at the Chatham House in London recently, Gandhi alleged that the microphones of Opposition leaders in Parliament are often silenced. He attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre and levelled several allegations.