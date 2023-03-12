"Should be thrown out of country": BJP MP on Rahul's remarks in UK

BHOPAL: Terming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statements in UK "shameful", BJP MP Pragya Thakur said that the Wayanad MP must be thrown out of the country.

Recently, Rahul Gandhi while addressing British parliamentarians in London alleged that functioning microphones of Opposition leaders in Parliament is often silenced.

Speaking to media persons, the BJP MP said that the Congress is not allowing Parliament to function smoothly.

"The work is going well but the Congress is not allowing to run the government and the Parliament. They think that if Congress will run smoothly then more work will be done and if there is more work, then they (Congress) will not survive. Their (Congress) existence is on the verge of ending. Now their mind is also getting corrupted. You (Rahul Gandhi) are a leader of this country, have been elected by the people (here) and are now insulting the public and the country," she said.

The BJP MP further said that "Chanakya had said a son born to a foreign woman can never be a patriot and that Rahul Gandhi had proved the saying was true."

"We have assumed you are not from India because your mother is from Italy," Thakur said.

The BJP MP said that Rahul Gandhi should not be given a chance in politics and should be thrown out of the country.

"While sitting abroad, you (Rahul Gandhi) are saying you are not getting an opportunity to speak in Parliament. Nothing can be more shameful than this. He should not be given a chance in politics and should be thrown out of the country," Thakur added.

Rahul Gandhi in the UK had attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre and have leveled several allegations. In Cambridge, the Congress MP again alleged that the Opposition's voice was being stifled in parliament.

Earlier, in a conversation with members of the Indian Journalists' Association in London, the Wayanad MP called the recent raids conducted at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) offices across India a "suppression of voice", alleging that BJP under its "new Idea of India" wants India to be "silent".

"You know every place there is Opposition, there is an excuse. You asked why we did the yatra, what was the idea behind the yatra. The idea behind the yatra was an expression of voice. And there is suppression of voice across the country. An example is the BBC, but BBC is just one element of it," he said.

The Congress leader said that BJP wants India to be "silent" under the "new Idea of India".

"If the BBC stops writing against the government, everything will go back to normal, all the cases will disappear, everything (will) go back to normal. So this is the new Idea of India. BJP wants India to be silent. They want it to be quiet, the Dalits, the lower castes, the Adivasis, the media they want silence, and they want silence because they want to be able to take what is India's and give it to their close friends," he said.

He further added, "So that's basically the idea right, distract the population, and then hand over India's wealth to two, three, four, five big people. I mean we have seen this, we have seen this before also, but that's not something."

On being asked about the allegations of "defaming India on foreign soil" Rahul Gandhi said, "There's nothing defaming India in my Cambridge lecture."