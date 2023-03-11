BRS workers protest for derogatory comments against Kavitha

The statement further said that this is a diversion tactic to create unrest in the state as CM's daughter is summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi Excise policy.

Notably, K Kavitha is being questioned by the ED today in Delhi, in the liquor policy case.

"BRS, which is well aware of the dialect, is deliberately portraying it as an insult to a woman's modesty. This is a diversion tactic to create unrest in the state as CM's daughter is summoned by ED in Delhi Excise policy," the statement added.

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP's Telangana president hit out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha over her statement that the people of the state won't bow before the Delhi rulers.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event at the state BJP office on Wednesday to mark International Women's Day, Sanjay asked the MLC what the people of Telangana had to do with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

"Did Kavitha indulge in an illegal liquor deal for the sake of the Telangana people? Is that ill-gotten money being spent on crop loan waivers or payment of salaries to employees or towards unemployment allowance?" Sanjay asked.

He said while the people of Telangana have never had any reason to bow their heads in shame, they were now forced to do so in the light of Kavitha's alleged involvement in the liquor policy case.

"Kavitha's wicket is down in the liquor scam and very soon several more in the BRS will be clean bowled. There is no question of sparing those involved in the liquor scam and gambling activities," Sanjay said.

The BJP state president alleged further that the women in Telangana were being subjected to insults and humiliation in the KCR regime. He accused KCR of not according to requisite respect to women.

"During his first stint (as CM), there was not a single woman member in his cabinet. He will never make a woman member the party's president. There is no women's commission (in Telangana). For KCR, only his daughter Kavitha represents the entire womenfolk," the BJP leader alleged.

Meanwhile, BRS women workers from Cantonment lodged a complaint with Begumpet SHO to file a case over alleged indecent remarks by BJP President Bandi Sanjay against K Kavitha.