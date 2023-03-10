Video surfaces showing Japanese woman groped, harassed on Holi

NEW DELHI: A video has gone viral on social media showing a Japanese woman being groped and harassed by a group of youth, presumably in Delhi's Paharganj area, on Holi.

In the video, the youth could be seen grabbing the woman and smearing colours on her amid chants of 'Holi Hai'. A boy could also be seen smashing an egg on her head, even as the woman shouted 'bye bye' just to escape from the spot.

A senior police officer said that a tweet has come to their notice which contains a video of Holi wherein few people are seen applying colour on a foreign national.

"The woman seems to be uncomfortable with the actions of the youth. The video attached with the said tweet has been posted on several digital platforms. We have taken cognisance of the video. The video is being analysed to ascertain the requisite details," the officer said.

"Prima-facie, on the basis of the landmarks seen in the video, it seems that it pertains to Paharganj. However, it is being verified whether any such incident took place in that area or the video is an old one," the officer added.

However, no complaint or call relating to any kind of misbehaviour with any foreigner has been received at the Paharganj police station, he said.

"An e-mail has been sent to the Japanese Embassy requesting for help in establishing the identity of the girl or any other details about the incident. The SHO of Paharganj police station has been asked to collect the details of the Japanese people staying in the area and to establish the identity of the boys seen in the video," the officer said.

"Once the incident and details are verified, action will be taken based on merits," he added.