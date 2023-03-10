PM Modi to hold roadshow, inaugurate IIT in K'taka on March 12

BENGALURU: The BJP government is set to organise a two-km roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12 in Mandya to strengthen the vote bank for the saffron party in south Karnataka.

He will also witness the performances by the various artist groups.

The party is also roping in 1.5 lakh people for the public rally organised after dedicating the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to the people. The roadshow has been organised from IB Circle of Mandya to Nanda Circle and nearly 30,000 to 40,000 people are expected to take part in the event.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said on Friday that Modi will meet people and watch the performances by 500 cultural teams.

The Prime Minister will also visit Dharwad on the same day and inaugurate an IIT, Jal Jeevan Mission and Jayadeva hospital, said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Bommai told the media in Hubballi on Friday that whenever Modi visited the state, he had been releasing funds for the much-needed basic infrastructure projects because of which many projects are ready for the people.

In the last few years, Modi has made a big contribution to the state and inter-state infrastructure facilities and released maximum funds for national highways, railways, ports and other institutions, which have been dedicated to the people, the Chief Minister added.

This is possible due to the support received by the state from the Central government in the last five years, he said.

The Chief Minister said that funds had been released in a phased manner to IIT-Dharwad, which is a prestigious institution and plans are being made to make it the country's best institution. Dharwad is the city of goddess Saraswati and the establishment of the IIT is most appropriate.