Delhi: Building collapses in Bhajanpura, rescue operation underway

According to police officials, the fire department received information at 3:05 pm. The fire department officials have reached the spot.
NEW DELHI: A building in the Bhajanpura area of the national capital collapsed on Wednesday, informed police officials.

The police officials said that the reason for the collapse is yet to be ascertained.

A rescue operation is underway and further details are awaited.

Earlier on March 1, a four-storey building collapsed after catching fire in north Delhi's Roshanara Road but fortunately, there was no loss of life, said police.

