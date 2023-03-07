Swiggy's ad on Holi sparks row, #Hinduphobicswiggy trends. Here's why

CHENNAI: On the occasion of Holi festival is to be celebrated today and tomorrow, online delivery platform Swiggy's Instamart made a billboard themed on the festival which netizens have alleged that it hurts the sentiments of Hindus and are now terming as 'Hinduphobic'.

The billboard markets eggs to be brought from the delivery platform and reads, “Omelette; Sunny side-up; Kisi ke sarr par. #BuraMatKhelo. Get Holi essentials on Instamart (roughly translates to Eggs (yes) Sunny side-up (yes) and throw at someone's head (no) #Dontplaybad)” (sic)