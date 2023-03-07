LS Privilege Committee to hear BJP's demand for action against Rahul on Mar 10

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha Privilege Committee on March 10 will hear the Bharatiya Janta Party's demand seeking a privilege motion against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for making a "misleading, derogatory, unparliamentary and incriminatory" statement during a discussion on the motion of thanks on President's Address.



BJP MP from Jharkhand Nishikant Dubey has been asked to appear before the Lok Sabha Privilege Committee on March 10, 2023.



Earlier, the Jharkhand MP was sent a notice by the Privilege Committee regarding the meeting on March 14.



The privilege panel chaired by Lok Sabha MP Sunil Singh will hear Dubey on the matter of seeking a privilege motion against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.



"Committee of Privileges has decided to hear you in the matter of Notices of Question of breach of privilege dated February 7, 2023, given by Nishikant Dubey, MP and Pralhad Joshi, MP and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs against Rahul Gandhi, MP for making a misleading, derogatory, unparliamentary and incriminatory statement during a discussion on the motion of thanks on President's Address in the House on 7 February 2023 and a further request for expunction of the impugned statements," a communication sent to the Godda MP accessed by ANI reads.



BJP MP Dubey on February 8, wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker to move a breach of privilege motion notice against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, a day after his speech in Lok Sabha where he made certain allegations about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his association with industrialist Gautam Adani.



A similar notice was also sent by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.



In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Dubey had said, "These statements are misleading, derogatory, indecent, unparliamentary, undignified and incriminatory in nature to the dignity of the House and Prime Minister being a Member of Lok Sabha. Rahul Gandhi, despite making a statement in the House that he would provide documentary evidence has not submitted any duly authenticated document for supporting his statements."



Dubey further said the Congress MP had made a statement which amounts to misleading the House in the absence of documentary evidence besides being a reflection upon the Prime Minister.



"This conduct is in clear violation of the privileges of the House and its members besides being a clear case of contempt of the House. I request you to take immediate action against Rahul Gandhi for breach of privilege and contempt of House," the letter reads.



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a strong attack on the government in the wake of the Hindenburg-Adani row linking the rise of the Adani group to that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that "rules were changed" in some sectors to favour the businessman.



Rahul Gandhi, who was the first opposition leader to speak during the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha, said the relationship with Gautam Adani began many years ago when Narendra Modi was Gujarat Chief Minister and added that "real magic" started after 2014 and the businessman rose from 609th to second spot globally in the rich list.



"Relationships begin many years ago when Narendra Modi was Gujarat's Chief Minister...one man stood shoulder to shoulder with PM Modi, he was loyal to the PM and helped Mr Modi construct the idea of a 'Resurgent Gujarat'. The real magic began when PM Modi reached the national capital in 2014," Rahul Gandhi said addressing the Lok Sabha.



The BJP rejected Rahul Gandhi's allegations both inside and outside the House. BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said the allegations against the government were baseless and the whole ecosystem of Congress was based on twin pillars "of deal and commission".