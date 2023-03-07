1 dead, 6 injured after landslide hits Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

RAMBAN (Jammu and Kashmir): One person died and six others were injured after a massive landslide struck the strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Seri in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The Jammu-Srinagar national highway is closed for traffic due to a landslide.

SSP Mohita Sharma said, "National highway is closed after the landslide. Heavy motor vehicle traffic was released; a lane was maintained for the movement of local vehicles. The rescue operation was halted since a landslide occurred again."

Police said that six injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.