Scuffle video between woman home guard, Bihar traffic cop goes viral

KAIMUR: A video of a scuffle and an argument between two policemen in Bihar has surfaced on social media platforms.

The purported video from Bhabua in the Bihar's Kaimur district shows a woman home guard identified as Deepshika pulling the traffic in-charge policeman named Vijyanand Pathak by his collar.

The woman home guard is also heard accusing the policeman of assault. According to the video she alleges that the traffic incharge slapped her.

"He has just slapped me. How did you slap? Let's go to SP sir" she is purportedly heard as saying in the video. She further stated that his conduct against her who is uniformed personnel was not appropriate.

"Will beat you with shoes, understand? You think that you are in uniform so we are also in uniform. I am not from the public," the woman home guard is heard purportedly saying in the video.

However, Traffic-in-charge Vijyanand Pathak rejected allegations of slapping the home guard. He stated that were several complaints of negligence by woman guard while on duty and the complaints were probed and they were found to be correct.

Accordingly, he said the woman guard was warned to conduct her duty properly. The traffic-in-charge said the woman home guard had arrived at the station to meet the Superintendent of Police (SP) and picked up a fight after being told to leave as the senior official was not present at that time.

Taking cognizance of the viral video, SP Kaimur has ordered an inquiry into the incident.