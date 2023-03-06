Bilaspur: Mutilated body of woman recovered from water tank

BILASPUR: A man allegedly murdered his wife, chopped off her body into multiple pieces and dumped them into a water tank of his house in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, police said on Monday.



The crime took place in the Uslapur area under Sakri police station limits, said a police officer.



Sakri police recovered the mutilated and decomposed body of a woman from a water tank of a house in Uslapur late Sunday night, the officer said.



In the preliminary investigation, the deceased woman has been identified as Sati Sahu, the officer said.

The police officer further said the body would be around 1-2 months old and more details could be availed after the autopsy.



As per the investigation findings, the victim's husband Pavan Singh Thakur might have murdered the victim suspecting her of infidelity and later dumped her body into the tank after chopping it into multiple pieces, the officer said.

The crime came to light when the neighbours of Thakur alerted police about the foul smell emanating from the house following which Sakri police rushed to the spot for undertaking an investigation and the decomposed body was recovered, the officer said.



Police and experts from forensic science laboratories rushed to the spot for undertaking the investigation at the scene of the crime. Police have sent the body for autopsy and detained Thakur.



The police have registered the case and further probe is underway, the officer added.