Delhi budget session from Mar 17; Gahlot to present budget on Mar 21

NEW DELHI: The budget session of the Delhi Assembly will convene on March 17 and will continue till March 23.

The budget for the national capital city will be presented on March 21.

Minister Kailash Gahlot will present the budget in the House after the former deputy Chief Minister and finance minister Manish Sisodia has been arrested in the liquor policy case.

This is for the first time since 2015 that former deputy CM Sisodia will not be presenting the budget. After Manish Sisodia resigned from the Delhi Cabinet, his departments are being handled by two of his cabinet colleagues, Kailash Gahlot and Raaj Kumar Anand till the new Ministers are inducted into the cabinet.

Out of the 18 departments that Sisodia was leading, the responsibilities of eight departments, including Finance and PWD have been assigned to Kailash Gahlot and other ten departments that also includes Education and Health have been assigned to Raaj Kumar Anand.