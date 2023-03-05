Amit Shah to visit Kerala's Trissur on Mar 12

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister Amit Shah's proposed visit to Trissur on March 5 has been postponed to March 12, the BJP state President K Surendran said on Sunday.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Thrissur on March 12. Amit Shah's visit to Thrissur, which was supposed to take place on March 5, has been shifted to 12," Surendran said.

Shah's visit to the southern state is very significant as the BJP is trying to make a mark in Kerala in the upcoming General Elections of 2024.