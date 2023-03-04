National

Actor Sheezan Khan gets bail in Tunisha Sharma case

The court has granted a bail of Rs one lakh to Khan, who spent around two-and-half months behind bars.
MUMBAI: A local court granted bail to teleserial actor Sheezan Khan who was arrested for alleged involvement in the suicide case of his co-actress Tunisha Sharma, here on Saturday.

Sharma, 21, was found dead during the shooting of the serial, ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’ on the morning of December 24, 2022, and a day later, Khan, 27, was nabbed for alleged abetment of her suicide, which sparked a huge controversy.

The court has granted a bail of Rs one lakh to Khan, who spent around two-and-half months behind bars.

Incidentally, Khan and Sharma were in a relationship but had broken off just a couple of weeks before the latter’s death, ostensibly caused as she was in a deeply disturbed state of mind.

