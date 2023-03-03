Former minister Satyabrata Mukherjee passes away in Kolkata

KOLKATA: Senior BJP leader and former minister of state Satyabrata Mukherjee passed away due to age-related ailments at his residence on Friday. He was 91.

Mukherjee was Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilisers and Commerce & Industries in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government from 1999 to 2004.

Mukherjee, who also served as the former state president of BJP in West Bengal, was a high-profile practicing lawyer with the Supreme Court and Calcutta High Court.

He was elected BJP Lok Sabha member from Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency in Nadia district of West Bengal from 1999 to 2004. However, in 2004, he was defeated from the same constituency by CPI(M) candidate and athlete-turned-politician Jyotirmoyee Sikdar.

Mukherjee was popular in both the legal and political circles as "Jolubabu".

In 2008, he became party's West Bengal chief. However, the very next year, he was replaced by Rahul Sinha.

He was born on May 8, 1932 in Sylhet, which is now in Bangladesh. He earned his reputation as a corporate lawyer at a very young age and was active in his profession even four years back.

He was popular among the leaders of other political parties for his amicable nature and philanthropic activities.