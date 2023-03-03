Apple phones to be built in 300-acre Karnataka factory

BENGALURU : Apple phones would be built in a new 300 acre factory in Karnataka creating about one lakh jobs, according to Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Apple phones to be built in a new 300 acre factory in Karnataka, tweeted Chandrasekhar.

Bommai said: ''Apple phones to be built in the state soon. Apart from creating about 100,000 jobs, it will create a whole lot of opportunities for Karnataka''.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), an Apple Inc. partner, led by its chairman Young Liu, arrived in Bengaluru on Friday and held a preliminary meeting with Karnataka Information Technology Minister C N Ashwath Narayan.

The delegation was taken to inspect the location for setting up an Apple phone manufacturing unit in the State, the Minister's office said in a statement.

Earlier, the Minister welcomed the delegation on their arrival at the Bengaluru International airport.

Liu was quoted in the statement as saying that Bengaluru was the preferred destination for global companies and had been a forerunner in attracting investment.