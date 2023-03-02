Meghalaya polls: NPP leading in 23 seats

While the Trinamool Congress is leading in 10 seats, the Congress party, which was the single largest party in Meghalaya in the last Assembly election, is trailing. The grand-old party is leading in only nine seats.

The other regional party, the United Democratic Party (UDP), has been projected to win six seats.

It is to be mentioned that UDP was a part of the NPP-led government in Meghalaya for the last five years, although the party has not forged an alliance with the NPP and fought the election separately.