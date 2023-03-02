National

Mamata Banerjee to perform Ganga Aarti at Baje Kadamtala Ghat today

"This will also be done to boost up the tourism in Kolkata and will take two years' time since it is not that easy," said Kolkata's Mayor and state Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim while speaking to ANI.
Babughat, Kolkata
Babughat, Kolkata ANI
ANI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will begin and perform Ganga Aarti on Thursday evening at Baje Kadamtala Ghat.

Earlier in December, the West Bengal Government had planned to organise Ganga Aarti on the ghats of the city, where devotees can visit Kolkata and perform the traditional aarti that happens in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

"This will also be done to boost up the tourism in Kolkata and will take two years' time since it is not that easy," said Kolkata's Mayor and state Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim while speaking to ANI.

However, the opposition BJP slammed the state government for this delayed move. The Purohits (Priests) welcomed the move of the government. "We are happy as Ganga Aarti will be organised in the ghat. Devotees from far-flung areas will come to perform this Aarti," said the Purohits.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

State government
Devotees
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister
Baje Kadamtala Ghat
Ganga Aarti
Purohits

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in