Details of train cancellation in Guntur – Krishna Canal Section

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has advised partial cancellation of trains due to engineering works between New Guntur – Namburu stations in Guntur – Krishna Canal Section.

Train no 12077 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Vijayawad Jan Shatabdi Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 07.25 hrs on 02nd and 03rd March will be diverted to run via Tenali and Krishna Canal skipping stoppage at New Guntur.

South Central Railway has also advised change in pattern of train services due to pre non-interlocking and non-interlocking work in Manubolu – Kommarapundi – Venkatachalam – Venkatachalam Road section in connection with Krishna Canal – Gudur 3rd Line Project.

Full cancellation

Train no 17238 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Bitragunta Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 16.30 hrs.

Train no 17237 Bitragunta – Dr MGR Chennai Central leaving Bitragunta at 04.45 hrs, train no 06745 Sullurpet – Nellore MEMU Express Special leaving Sullurpet at 07.50 hrs.

Train no 06746 Nellore - Sullurpet MEMU Express Special leaving Nellore at 10.20 hrs.

Train no 06747 Sullurpet – Nellore MEMU Express Special leaving Sullurpet at 15.50 hrs

Train no 06748 Nellore - Sullurpet MEMU Express Special leaving Nellore at 18.15 hrs.

Train no 06751 Sullurpet – Nellore MEMU Express Special leaving Sullurpet at 10.00 hrs and train no 06750 Gudur – Sullurpet MEMU Express Special leaving Gudur at 17.15 hrs from 04th March to 12th March will be fully cancelled, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.

Partial Cancellation

Train no 12711 Vijayawada – Dr MGR Chennai Central PInakini Express leaving Vijayawada at 06.10 hrs from 04th March to 06th March will be partially cancelled between Nellore and Dr MGR Chennai Central. The train will be short terminated at Nellore.

Train no 12712 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Vijayawada Pinakini Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 14.10 hrs from 04th March to 06th March will be partially cancelled between Dr MGR Chennai Central and Nellore.

The train will commence service from Nellore at its scheduled departure time of 16.50 hrs.