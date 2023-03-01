Well-planned cities need of the hour in future: PM

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that well-planned cities are going to be the need of the hour in future.

Addressing a post-budget webinar on 'Urban Planning, Development and Sanitation', he said: "Well-planned cities are going to be the need of the hour in the fast-paced environment of India in the 21st century. Development of new cities and the modernisation of services in the existing ones are the two main aspects of urban development."

Urban planning will determine the fate of our cities in the next few years and it is only well-planned cities that will determine the fate of India, he reiterated.

India's new cities must be garbage-free, water secure, and climate-resilient, Modi said, informing that "75 per cent of waste is being processed today when compared to only 14-15 per cent in 2014".

Talking about urban connectivity, he said that India has overtaken several countries in terms of metro network connectivity.

"The plans and policies that the government is making should not only make life easier for the people of the cities but also help in their own development."

The Prime Minister requested experts to come up with innovative ideas and highlighted the role that they can play in areas such as GIS-based master planning, the development of different types of planning tools, efficient human resources, and capacity building.

He mentioned that their expertise will be much needed by urban local bodies thereby creating many opportunities.