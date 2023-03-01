National

Union Minister Muraleedharan admitted to hospital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has been admitted to a private hospital here on Wednesday, BJP sources said.

Muraleedharan was suffering from fever and he has been advised two days rest and hence, all his programmes for Wednesday and Thursday have been cancelled, the sources said.

The Union Minister was in the state capital to attend various functions from Monday.

