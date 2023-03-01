National

Fire breaks out at Roshanara factory in Delhi, fire tenders despatched

According to Fire Department sources a fire call was received around 11.50 am from the Jaipur Golden Transport factory situated near Pul Bangash metro station here.
Visuals from factory in Delhi that caught fire.
Visuals from factory in Delhi that caught fire.
ANI

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at a factory located in North Delhi's Roshanara on Wednesday morning, fire department officials said.

A total of 18 fire tenders were rushed to the site to control the blaze.

Smoke was seen billowing from the factory and currently efforts are on to douse the fire.

No casualties have been reported so far in the incident. Further details awaited.

Last week an elderly man was killed after a fire broke out at his residence in the Dakshin Puri area of the national capital around 12.45 pm on February 20.

Sources in the Delhi Police said the elderly was near an LPG cylinder when the fire broke out and spread to the entire room.

