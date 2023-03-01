ED raids 3 locations in Kolkata, Howrah

KOLKATA: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday launched raid and search operations at three locations in Kolkata and Howrah in connection with as many unrelated cases.

The operations by the central agency officials were continuing till this report was filed.

According to ED sources, the raid and search operations are being conducted in three unrelated cases. Though refusing to divulge further details, the ED sleuths confirmed that one of the three operations was related to the agency’s ongoing probe into the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam.

At Howrah, the raid is being conducted at the residence of a businessman Ramendu Chatterjee, the owner of a chit fund entity christened Tower Group.

On Wednesday, a team of ED officials first conducted raid and search operations at the residence of a businessman at Keyatala Road in South Kolkata. Soon after, a second team conducted a similar operation at the residence of a lawyer in Alipore area also in South Kolkata. Soon came reports that a third team of ED investigators are conducting similar operations at the residence of a businessman at Kolkata- adjacent Howrah district.

The ED on Tuesday conducted marathon raid and search operations at a slum area opposite of the Sambhunath Pandit Hospital in south Kolkata, to track individuals whose bank accounts for cryptocurrency dealings in relation to the multi-crore mobile gaming app scam, E-Nuggets.

Of late, the ED has accelerated its pace of its operations in the state multifold. The increased activity follows the visit of ED’s current director Sanjay Kumar Mishra to Kolkata.

Recently, the central agency is also going for expansion of its office space and improving the office infrastructure of its existing facilities at the Central Government Office (CGO) complex in Kolkata.