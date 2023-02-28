Microsoft founder Bill Gates meets RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das

MUMBAI: Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates met Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das and held discussions on wide-ranging matters.
"Mr. @BillGates visited RBI Mumbai today and held wide ranging discussions with Governor @DasShaktikanta," RBI tweeted.
No formal statement from the RBI on the meeting was released at the time of publishing this report.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android