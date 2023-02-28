National

Microsoft founder Bill Gates meets RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das

"Mr. @BillGates visited RBI Mumbai today and held wide ranging discussions with Governor @DasShaktikanta," RBI tweeted.
MUMBAI: Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates met Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das and held discussions on wide-ranging matters.

No formal statement from the RBI on the meeting was released at the time of publishing this report.

