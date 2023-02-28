Kerala Assembly adjourned after Opposition MLAs create chaos in House

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Assembly session was adjourned on Tuesday after opposition legislators started protesting and raising slogans inside the assembly over LIFE Mission scam.

The house was adjourned after opposition MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan brings an adjournment motion demanding to discuss the life mission scam in the assembly.

Kerala's minister for local self-governance M B Rajesh said, "There is nothing new in the notice. It is old wine, an old bottle and an old label." The speaker A N Shamseer adjourned the house.

Earlier on Monday, CM Raveendran, the additional private secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with the LIFE Mission Scam case.

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday (February 23) issued notice to Raveendran in the LIFE Mission Scam case. It is learnt he informed the ED that he can't appear today as the legislative assembly session is underway at Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the notice issued earlier, he shall appear before the ED officials at its Kochi office on February 27 at 10 am.

A Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)Court on Friday sent M Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to the Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to judicial custody till March 8 in the LIFE Mission Scam case.

On February 16, the remand report submitted by ED in the PMLA Court against M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the Kerala CMO in the LIFE Mission Scam Case, revealed some WhatsApp chats between him and another accused Swapna Suresh.

The remand report alleged that there is a larger nexus involving government representatives in the allocation of contracts and the generation of proceeds of crime via the upfront commission as a bribe.