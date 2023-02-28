National

Gujarat: Two dead in blast in industrial unit

Two employees were killed while as many injured in a blast in an industrial unit's plant in Gujarat's Valsad district, police said on Tuesday.
Blast in an industrial unit's plant in Gujarat's Valsad district
Blast in an industrial unit's plant in Gujarat's Valsad districtIANS
IANS

VALSAD: Two employees were killed while as many injured in a blast in an industrial unit's plant in Gujarat's Valsad district, police said on Tuesday.

Valsad District In-Charge Superintendent of Police Vijay Singh Gurjar said: "A blast in Ven Petrochem and Pharma occurred around 11.30 p.m. on Monday and rescue operation is going on."

According to Ketan Patel, whose uncle Kirti Patel is thought to be trapped under the plant's debris, "Around 10.30 p.m., my uncle received a call from the plant, after which he left for the work. Around 11.30 p.m., we received an information that a blast had occurred in the plant, and since then, there is no information."

Two people are feared to be trapped under the debris, Ketan said.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

blast
gujarat
rescue operation
ketan patel
Gujarat's Valsad district
industrial unit's plant
District In-Charge Superintendent of Police Vijay Singh Gurjar
Ven Petrochem and Pharma
Kirti Patel

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in