Give change a chance: Kharge appeals to Meghalaya, Nagaland voters

Voting to elect a new government in the single-phased Nagaland Assembly polls began in 59 constituencies, got underway at 7am on Monday. The electoral fates of 183 candidates across parties will be sealed as polling ends at 4 pm on Monday.

People were seen thronging the polling stations to cast their votes on Monday morning. The state had recorded nearly 75 per cent voter turnout in the 2018 Assembly polls and a whopping 90.57 per cent in 2013.

During the high-decibel election campaign that ended on Saturday, all the contesting parties made a last-ditch effort to win over the voters in a bid to swing their mandate in their favour.

Many top BJP leaders, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah canvassed for party candidates during the last leg of the campaigning.

The BJP is contesting in alliance with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), which it partnered in the 2018 Assembly polls as well. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also addressed an election rally in Dimapur while MP Shashi Tharoor addressed a rally in Kohima.

The Congress has also hinted at a post-poll alliance, if required. There are a total of 13,17,632 electorate in Nagaland, of which 6,61,489 are men and 6,56,143 are women.

A total of 2,351 polling stations have been put together in the state. According to the Election Commission, 305 companies from central paramilitary forces have been deployed across polling stations in both the states to ensure a smooth conduct of the polling process.