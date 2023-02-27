Financial aid from an NGO

CHENNAI: DKMS-BMST Foundation India is a Bengaluru-based NGO working towards helping people with blood disorders and rare blood cancers with financial aid. Under its’ Patient Funding Programme, they received a request in 2017 for a 5-year-old boy with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, a type of blood cancer.

Since then, he has undergone chemotherapy and other treatments. But in 2021, his condition deteriorated, and doctors recommended a stem cell transplant as his only chance at survival. His father was matched as a donor for his transplant, but they couldn’t afford the procedure. Diganth was referred to DKMS BMST by a senior oncologist, where he successfully underwent a Haploidentical Bone Marrow transplant in September 2021. Diganth is now doing well and studying in Class 4.