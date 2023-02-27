Financial aid from an NGO

CHENNAI: DKMS-BMST Foundation India is a Bengaluru-based NGO working towards helping people with blood disorders and rare blood cancers with financial aid. Under its’ Patient Funding Programme, they received a request in 2017 for a 5-year-old boy with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, a type of blood cancer.
Since then, he has undergone chemotherapy and other treatments. But in 2021, his condition deteriorated, and doctors recommended a stem cell transplant as his only chance at survival. His father was matched as a donor for his transplant, but they couldn’t afford the procedure. Diganth was referred to DKMS BMST by a senior oncologist, where he successfully underwent a Haploidentical Bone Marrow transplant in September 2021. Diganth is now doing well and studying in Class 4.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android