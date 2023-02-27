National

3 dead, 40 injured in Yamuna Expressway accident

At least three people were killed and 40 others injured in a road accident involving a passenger bus that took place on the Yamuna Expressway.
Representative image
IANS

NEW DELHI: The double-decker bus was going from Delhi to Bihar when it hit a divider and overturned on Sunday night.

The injured have been sent to the district hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

District Magistrate Mathura, Pulkit Khare, said that the accident happened near the milestone 88.

The bus had started the journey from Narela and was headed for Darbhanga in Bihar.

There was a long jam on the busy expressway after the accident.

It took several hours to clear the route.

