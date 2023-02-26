National

Palm & coconut leaf baskets for devotees to carry 'Tirupati Laddu'

The Devasthanam is doing this in order to protect the environment and increase employment opporunities in villages.
CHENNAI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has planned to introduce palm and coconut leaf baskets for devotees to carry 'Tirupati Laddu' prasadams.

TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy said that Devasthanam has plans to set up a separate counter and sell them to devotees for Rs 10, Rs 15, and Rs 20. The Devasthanam is doing this in order to protect the environment and increase employment opporunities in villages.

