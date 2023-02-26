Forced to arrest Sisodia as he was evasive, didn't co-operate: CBI

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday said that they arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy as he gave "evasive replies" and "did not co-operate in the investigation".

It said that the present case was registered against the Deputy Chief Minister & In charge Excise Minister, and 14 others for investigation into the matter of alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of Excise Policy for 2021-22 and extending post tender benefits to private persons.

A charge sheet was filed on December 25, 2022 against then CEO of a Mumbai-based private company and six others. Sisodia was issued a notice under Section 41A of the Cr.P.C for attending the investigation on February 19.

"However, Sisodia sought time of one week citing his pre-occupation. Accepting his request, he was issued a second notice under Section 41A Cr.P.C for attending the investigation on February 26. He was called to answer various questions which he evaded during his examination on October 17, 2022 and further questions relating to his incriminating role based on evidence collected during investigation of the case," said the CBI.

However, it claimed that Sisodia "gave evasive replies and did not co-operate the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary" and was therefore, placed under arrest.

Sisodia will be produced before Rouse Avenue District Courts on Monday.