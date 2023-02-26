National

4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Gujarat's Rajkot

The quake struck at around 3:21 pm with a depth of 10 km.
Representative image
ANI

RAJKOT: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted the Rajkot district of Gujarat on Sunday afternoon, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 26-02-2023, 15:21:12 IST, Lat: 24.61 & Long: 69.96, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 270 km NNW of Rajkot, Gujarat, India," the NCS said in a tweet.

No casualty or damage to property is reported.

More details are awaited.

