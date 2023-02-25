Vijayan inaugurates two-day national art festival for differently-abled

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday inaugurated 'Sammohan', a two-day national art festival for the differently-abled at the 'Different Art Centre', near Kazhakootam here.

Vijayan said the festival, which will witness the participation of over 1,500 children with special needs, is a platform to showcase their talents and usher them into the social mainstream.

''Strengthening the children's journey from limitations to a world of special abilities, Sammohan is a platform for imparting lessons of survival and self-confidence in them,'' the Chief Minister said.

Children from nine national institute for differently-abled across the country are taking part in the festival.

The festival supported by the Union government and the Social Justice Department of the State will also have various awareness sessions and exhibitions.

Vijayan said his government was taking proactive steps towards making Kerala a differently-abled friendly state.

State Social Justice Minister R Bindu presided over the event in which Rajesh Aggarwal, Union Secretary of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, delivered the keynote address.