Three resolutions to be taken up at Congress plenary today

RAIPUR: Three resolutions — political, economic and international — will be taken up at the Congress plenary session here on Saturday.

The session will commence by an opening address by party president Mallikarjun Kharge after which it will debate on issues put forth by the subject committee.

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi in her capacity as chairman of the parliamentary party will also address the plenary.

The party will also debate the Constitutional resolution and amend its Constitution to give proper representation to the SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities, women, and those below 50 years in the Congress Working Committee — the party’s top decision-making body.

In one of the proposals made at the Udaipur ‘Chintan Shivir’ in May last year, the party will make these provisions by amending 26 articles and 32 rules.

If the proposed amendments are passed in the plenary, then former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will become lifelong CWC members, along with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

General Secretar Jairam Ramesh said that the most important proposal is to provide 50 per cent reservations in the Working Committee for SC/STs, OBCs, minorities, women and youth.