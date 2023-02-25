Modi, German Chancellor Scholz hold wide-ranging talks

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held wide-ranging talks on Saturday with a focus on boosting the bilateral ties in the areas of clean energy, trade and new technologies.

The talks took place hours after Scholz arrived in Delhi on a two-day visit to India, his first to the country after he became the German chancellor in December 2021, following Angela Merkel's historic 16-year tenure at the top post.

Earlier, Modi received Scholz at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the German leader was accorded a ceremonial welcome.