National

Covid: Active cases in India rise to 2,090

The death toll stands at 5,30,764, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Representative image
Representative image
PTI

NEW DELHI: India reported 180 new cases of coronavirus infections while the active caseload increased to 2,090, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,764, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,85,799).

The national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 percent, according to the Union Health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated surged to 4.41 crore (4,41,52,945) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 percent.

According to the ministry website, 220.63 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

covid
covid cases
India covid cases
covid india
India Covid
India Covid case
Active cases in India
cases in India

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in