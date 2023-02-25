Army changes selection procedure of Agniveers
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Indian Army has announced a transformational change in the selection procedure of Army Agniveer Recruitment from this year onwards.
Addressing media at Pangode Military Station, Major General P Ramesh, Additional Director General Recruiting (States), said according to the new selection procedure of Army Agniveer Recruitment, the candidate will undergo Common Entrance Exam first instead of physical tests.
“There is no change in the syllabus and pattern of the exam,” he added.
“The process will become more streamlined, simpler for candidates to appear and is in synchronised with the current technological advancement of the country.”The changed procedure will focus on enhanced cognitive aspects during recruitment and will result in wider and better outreach across the country, he said.
“It will also reduce large crowds assembling at recruiting rallies,” he said on Friday.
