7 tourists hurt, 2 critical in West Bengal rhino attack

KOLKATA: Seven tourists were injured at the Jaldapara National Park in Alipurduar district in North Bengal on Saturday after two rhinoceroses charged at the safari jeep they were in. Following the attack, the driver of the jeep tried to escape from the scene but the vehicle skidded and fell into a tunnel adjacent to the road passing through the jungle. According to eyewitnesses, the two rhinoceroses got involved in a fight in the bushes adjacent to the road when the safari jeep reached the spot. As tourists were shooting videos, the attention of animals got shifted towards the jeep.