6 killed, over 50 injured in road accident in MP's Sidhi

BHOPAL: At least half-a-dozen people were killed and around 50 were reportedly injured after a heavily loaded truck collided with three buses in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district late on Friday, officials said.

As per the information, these people had come to attend 'Kol Mahakumbh', an event organised on the occasion of the birth anniversary of 'Mata Sabari' in Satna district of the state.

The accident occurred at Mohania Ghati, a mountain area between Rewa and Sidhi, when they were returning to their home districts - primarily Sidhi, Singrauli and other districts of Madhya Pradesh's Vindhya region - after attending the programme.

The buses were heading towards Sidhi via Rewa.

Sources told IANS that Rewa collector Manoj Pushp and SP Naveen Bhaseen along with other administrative officials have reached the spot.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took stock of the situation and directed officials to provide all possible help to safe people. He also expressed his condolences for this unfortunate accident.

Member of Parliament (MP) from Sidhi, Riti Pathak, and many other local BJP and Congress leaders have reached the spot. Madhya Pradesh Congress president and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath also expressed his grief over the incident.

Veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh tweeted, "These people had come to attend Kol Mshakumbh, which was organised by MP government, and therefore, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan should take responsibility and a compensation of Rs 50 lakh should be given to the families of each deceased."

The event was organised by the state government and was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah as Chief Guest.