MCD Ruckus: Mayor stops recounting, councillors trade blows in House

NEW DELHI: All hell broke loose after MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday stalled the recounting of votes for electing the members of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) following objections raised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

It was free for all in the MCD House with BJP and AAP councillors trading blows at each other, showing scant disregard for the sanctity of the House.

Protesting against the Mayor's decision to stall the recounting process, BJP councillors started breaking mikes, tearing ballot papers and even damaged the polling booths amid sloganeering.