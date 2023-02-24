National
Common man bogged down by graft, says SC
The top court said India will have to go back to its core values and character if it has to truly become what it is striving for,” Justice K M Joseph said.
NEW DELHI: The common man in India is bogged down by corruption and there is a need to fix accountability at all levels, the Supreme Court observed on Friday as it dealt with a petition seeking debarment of those against whom charges have been framed in criminal cases from contesting elections. The top court said India will have to go back to its core values and character if it has to truly become what it is striving for,” Justice K M Joseph said.
