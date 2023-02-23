RSS lodges FIR for 'misleading news items'

LUCKNOW: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Awadh Prant Prachar Pramukh, Ashok Kumar Dubey, has filed an FIR under IPC 153 A (promoting enmity between groups) and other relevant charges against the executive director of a prominent newspaper and reporters of several news publications and channels for their report about a new RSS headquarter coming up over 100 acres of land in Ayodhya.

The FIR was filed at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow.

In his complaint, Dubey alleged that the accused persons deliberately maligned the image of RSS by publishing a report on February 14.

This report was also circulated by a news channel.

Dubey said that it is a "mischievously designed fictitious news based on unsubstantiated and imaginative facts" and issued a denial on behalf of RSS.

He has also added in the FIR that the fake news reports have misled readers into wrongly believing that the RSS has lost its path of "Param Vaibhav" and is now working on the line to "acquire immovable property of 100 acre land at Ayodhya, in collusion with the state government".

Whereas the fact is that the RSS already has its office, Saket Nilayam, at Ayodhya for the last many years.

Dubey alleged that it appears that as part of a motivated plot, despite being cognizant of the full facts, the media reports were "aimed at harming the goodwill and reputation of RSS by publishing fake news".

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Hazratganj, Arvind Kumar Verma, said that an FIR against the accused news organisations' reporters and an executive director has been lodged under the charges of IPC 153 A (promoting enmity between groups), IPC 505 (statements conducing to mischief) and section 66 of the IT Act.

"Our probe is on and statements will be taken from the accused soon," he said.