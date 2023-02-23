Pondy CM to present budget on Mar 13: Speaker

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy will present the Union Territory's budget for the fiscal 2023-2024 on March 13, Assembly Speaker R Selvam said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, the House has been convened for the budget session on March 9 and Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan would deliver her customary address on the opening day of the session.

Selvam said the Chief Minister, who holds the Finance portfolio, would present the budget on March 13.