Earthquake in Tajikistan: PM Modi takes stock of situation

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken stock of the situation after an earthquake struck Tajikistan on Thursday, and "relevant GoI bodies are closely coordinating any required assistance", sources said.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 on the Richter scale occurred 67km West of Murghobn in Tajikistan on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

"India is in touch with Tajik authorities and relevant GoI bodies are closely coordinating any required assistance," informed sources.

According to the USGS, the earthquake originating at a depth of 20.5 km, was felt at 00:37:40 (UTC).

"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.8 - 67 km W of Murghob, Tajikistan," USGS tweeted. No casualties have been reported so far. More details are awaited.